Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.33.

NYSE:COF opened at $157.40 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

