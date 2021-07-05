Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.33.

COF opened at $157.40 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

