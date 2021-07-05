Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $25.40 on Monday. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.67.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,958.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,635.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $216,488 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capitala Finance by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

