Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $1.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSFFF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

