Capula Management Ltd Invests $230,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of ET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. 5,994,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,981,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

