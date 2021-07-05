Capula Management Ltd Invests $433,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $182.91. 2,086,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock worth $1,224,354,930 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

