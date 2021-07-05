Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 1,653.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

