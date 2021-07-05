Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZMWY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CZMWY stock traded up $11.89 on Wednesday, reaching $198.34. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $98.35 and a 1 year high of $198.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.81.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

