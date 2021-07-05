Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $11.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.34. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $98.35 and a 12 month high of $198.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.81.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

