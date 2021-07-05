CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $19.09 on Friday. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

