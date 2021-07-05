Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 11,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

CARR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,701. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.