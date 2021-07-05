Cartica Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cartica Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,289,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,805,844. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

