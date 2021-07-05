Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cascades stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

