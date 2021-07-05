Cascades (TSE:CAS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAS. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.93.
Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.95. The company had a trading volume of 358,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,390. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
