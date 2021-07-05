Cascades (TSE:CAS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAS. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.93.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.95. The company had a trading volume of 358,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,390. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

