Castellan Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Castellan Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.3% of Castellan Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after buying an additional 663,126 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 650.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.50. 45,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

