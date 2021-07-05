Castellan Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Castellan Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 39.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $14.40 on Monday, hitting $893.63. 430,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $861.10. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $894.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

