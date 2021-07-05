Castellan Group LLC Reduces Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Castellan Group LLC trimmed its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $19,171,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,417. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

