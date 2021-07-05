Castleark Management LLC Buys 65,715 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,715 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TG Therapeutics worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after buying an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after buying an additional 254,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,686,000 after buying an additional 269,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,481. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

