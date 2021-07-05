Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,630 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,694. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $181.18 and a 52-week high of $274.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

