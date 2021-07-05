Castleark Management LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

