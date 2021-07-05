Castleark Management LLC Has $36.09 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $678.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,071,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.21 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.