Castleark Management LLC Purchases 15,410 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.65% of Castle Biosciences worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,073,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. 13,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,118 shares in the company, valued at $35,076,081.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,515 shares of company stock worth $11,365,654. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

