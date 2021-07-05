Castleark Management LLC Sells 429,900 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429,900 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.66% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 131,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 171,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,898. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $80.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

