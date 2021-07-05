Castleark Management LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.1% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 327.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $66.67. 1,726,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,437. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

