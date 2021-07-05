Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Catalent worth $55,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,241,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

