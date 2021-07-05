CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. CDK Global makes up about 2.0% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of CDK opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

