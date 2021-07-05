CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 815,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CDHSF opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $0.87.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
