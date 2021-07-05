Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $175.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $168.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.71.

NYSE CE opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a twelve month low of $83.09 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

