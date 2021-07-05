Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 30.6% in June

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.34 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.