CertiK Achieves Market Cap of $53.18 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $53.18 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00135938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00167758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.46 or 1.00037294 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,937,055 coins and its circulating supply is 45,347,526 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

