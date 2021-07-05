Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 4.22% of Chase worth $46,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

In other Chase news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,682. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.88. 535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $990.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.69. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.