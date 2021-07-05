CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,588.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $406,570.95 and approximately $15,588.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00135024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00168735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.67 or 1.00447600 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

