Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CHE traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.71. 55,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.00. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

