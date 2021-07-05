Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,700.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,566.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,061.25 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,404.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.