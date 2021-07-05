Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDSVF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LDSVF remained flat at $$9,867.00 during trading on Monday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $7,668.33 and a 12 month high of $10,000.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9,542.10.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

