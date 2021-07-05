ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $195.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

