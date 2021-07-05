Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of CHYHY stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,962. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

