CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.98 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.43 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

