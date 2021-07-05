CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.87 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 324,303 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

