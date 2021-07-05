CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.