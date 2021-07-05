CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,979,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,074,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $17,475,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 232.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 534,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
RKT stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00.
RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
