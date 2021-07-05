CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,979,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,074,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $17,475,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 232.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 534,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

