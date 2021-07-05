CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $34,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $32.58 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

