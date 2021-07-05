CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 211 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL opened at $120.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.