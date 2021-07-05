Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

CSCO traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,068,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

