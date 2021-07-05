Citigroup Boosts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $122.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.48.

NYSE LSI opened at $109.25 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 44.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 80.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 115,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

