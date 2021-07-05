Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $56.30

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.30 to $56.30 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,073,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,740,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

