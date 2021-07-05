Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,992 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,049,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,546,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,679 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $63.47 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02.

