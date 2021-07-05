Citigroup Inc. Buys 677,577 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 1,253.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,577 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.64 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock worth $98,682 in the last ninety days. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

