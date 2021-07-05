Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $87.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.92.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

