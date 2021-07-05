Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

